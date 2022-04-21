Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) to announce $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average is $124.80.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,412,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

