PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for PayPal in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the credit services provider will earn $3.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.53.

Shares of PYPL opened at $94.90 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.33 per share, with a total value of $1,002,372.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,934,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

