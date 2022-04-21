PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $10,271,060.80 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,217,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,084,210.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.41. 3,892,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBF. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,380,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

