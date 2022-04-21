PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PBF. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NYSE:PBF opened at $28.99 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,027,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 101.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 24.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 337,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

