PBF Energy (PBF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.