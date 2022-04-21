PBF Logistics (PBFX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect PBF Logistics to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. PBF Logistics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 70.35% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. On average, analysts expect PBF Logistics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. PBF Logistics has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 18.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBFX. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

