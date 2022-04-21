PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 2,589 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $134,938.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,160,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,201,924.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $142,155.00.
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 852 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $44,022.84.
- On Monday, March 7th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $90,990.00.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Patricia Gallup sold 1,444 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $71,882.32.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,553 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $123,003.54.
- On Monday, February 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $226,070.00.
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $264,965.88.
CNXN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $52.49. 51,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $54.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $4,044,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 116.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in PC Connection by 9.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
About PC Connection (Get Rating)
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
