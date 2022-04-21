Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.89.

PEGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

PEGA stock opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -93.03 and a beta of 1.15. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $143.66.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -15.00%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,888,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

