PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 21,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,719. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

