Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Announces Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Pentair stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. Pentair has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.
PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.
About Pentair (Get Rating)
Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pentair (PNR)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.