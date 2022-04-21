Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Announces Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Pentair stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. Pentair has a 12-month low of $51.03 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pentair by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

