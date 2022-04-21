Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Pentair also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.980-$1.010 EPS.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pentair by 9.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,377,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.