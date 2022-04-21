Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10-$4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Pentair by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Pentair by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

