Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.19.

PNR stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pentair by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $1,480,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

