Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.045-$1.063 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

PNR opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 123,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 31,265 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

