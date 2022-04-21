PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. PepsiCo posted earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PEP traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,230. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $141.73 and a 52 week high of $177.24.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.