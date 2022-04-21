Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $111.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. Perficient has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $153.28.

Several research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly bought 399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1,021.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Perficient by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,003 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

