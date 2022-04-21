PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. PerkinElmer posted sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 276,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 28,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 35.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $164.15 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

