Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($263.44) to €256.00 ($275.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($250.54) to €243.00 ($261.29) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($231.18) to €217.00 ($233.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Pernod Ricard stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

