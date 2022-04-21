Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. Sells 4,068 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

