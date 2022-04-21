Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 385 ($5.01) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.

PHLL opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.78) on Thursday. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 183.20 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 359.35 ($4.68).

Petershill Partners PLC provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

