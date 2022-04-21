Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 385 ($5.01) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the stock’s current price.
PHLL opened at GBX 290.50 ($3.78) on Thursday. Petershill Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 183.20 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 359.35 ($4.68).
About Petershill Partners (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.