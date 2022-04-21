Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POFCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petrofac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of POFCY opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

