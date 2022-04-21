PG&E (PCG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. PG&E has set its FY22 guidance at $1.07-$1.13 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.070-$1.130 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. PG&E has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.76, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 201.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,658,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 182,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PG&E by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PG&E by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 149,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.