PGT Innovations (PGTI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/21/2022 – PGT Innovations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

4/20/2022 – PGT Innovations had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.50 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – PGT Innovations was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/31/2022 – PGT Innovations is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – PGT Innovations had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $21.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – PGT Innovations was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

2/22/2022 – PGT Innovations had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PGTI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,273. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Get PGT Innovations Inc alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 2.70%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $106,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $42,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,870. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.