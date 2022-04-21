Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.350-$5.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $97.09. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,452 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 67,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.