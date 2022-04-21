Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.350-$5.460 EPS.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,434,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

