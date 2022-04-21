Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $57,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. 438,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,445. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -921.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.63. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $257,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

