Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $103.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $88.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.35. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,446,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after acquiring an additional 268,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.