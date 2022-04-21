Ping Identity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 877% compared to the average daily volume of 205 put options.

In other news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Kristian Nagel sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,774,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,747.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PING shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

