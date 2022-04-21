Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,673,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 36.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 754.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after purchasing an additional 141,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

