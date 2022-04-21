Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ: PNFP):

4/20/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $105.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $124.00 to $100.00.

4/7/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Pinnacle Financial Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $86.03 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.