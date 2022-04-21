Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $281.00 at Truist Financial

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.39.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.07. 14,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total transaction of $254,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 109,787 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

