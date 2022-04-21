Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is specialty manufacturer of electrical transmission and distribution equipment. The company provide solutions in the utility, industrial and commercial segments of the electrical transmission and distribution industry. It operates primarily in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. “

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PPSI. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

PPSI opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of -0.52.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 40,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Power Solutions (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.