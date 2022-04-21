Piper Sandler Boosts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $19.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $655.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.35 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

