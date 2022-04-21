Piper Sandler Increases SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $24.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upped their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $34.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.