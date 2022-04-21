Piper Sandler Increases SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $24.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upped their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SunPower has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $34.61.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

