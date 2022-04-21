Piper Sandler Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $39.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 72.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

RUN opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37 and a beta of 2.10. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $435.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 1,013 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $29,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,753 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $676,518.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sunrun by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

