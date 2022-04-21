Pitney Bowes (PBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 95.50%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PBI opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.05 million, a P/E ratio of -471.53 and a beta of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently -1,998.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick purchased 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 51.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 83,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

