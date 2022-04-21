Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PLYA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.88. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,019,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,118,354.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria M. Miller bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,324,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 143,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

