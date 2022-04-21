Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, Director Maria M. Miller acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $49,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $764,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,324,600 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,891 shares during the last quarter. Axon Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $12,612,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,419,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,074 shares in the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $6,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after acquiring an additional 703,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 543,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

