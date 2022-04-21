PNM Resources (PNM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. PNM Resources has set its FY21 guidance at $2.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.50-2.60 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, analysts expect PNM Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNM opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $50.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 61.23%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after buying an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PNM Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

