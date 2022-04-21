Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Cormark

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cormark from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris Infrastructure from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
PIF stock traded up C$1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 195,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,777. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$20.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$356.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.91.
About Polaris Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.
