Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $551.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of POOL opened at $431.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pool will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 5.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pool by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

