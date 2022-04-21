Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.340-$19.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $431.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Pool has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research raised Pool from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $551.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 1,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

