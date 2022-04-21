Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.34-19.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.56. Pool also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $18.340-$19.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $431.82 on Thursday. Pool has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $445.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $551.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pool by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 209,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69,693 shares in the last quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 1,928.4% in the 4th quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Pool by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Pool by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Pool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

