Portland General Electric (POR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.750-$2.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.75-2.90 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Portland General Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of POR stock opened at $54.23 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 697,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 693,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,726,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 495,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after acquiring an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

