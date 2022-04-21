Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $84.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.65. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $2,011,591.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

