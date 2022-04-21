PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Announces $0.59 Quarterly Dividend

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

PPG Industries has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PPG Industries to earn $8.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $135.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 732,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 427,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 696.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

