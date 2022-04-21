PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.44.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $131.70 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $151.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after buying an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

