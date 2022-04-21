PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.11. PPG Industries has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PPG Industries by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

