Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

PRDSY stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

