Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.70.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Prada to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Prada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.
PRDSY stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Prada has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28.
Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prada (PRDSY)
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.