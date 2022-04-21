Precision Drilling (PD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C($0.83) per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million.

TSE PD opened at C$95.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$30.45 and a 12-month high of C$107.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -7.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$83.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.77.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$318,343.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,398,999.51. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 in the last 90 days.

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.82.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

